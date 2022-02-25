Ever imagined that Artificial Intelligence would Apply jobs on your behalf, Think Again!
iApply.ai is the world's first ever Artificial Intelligence powered platform that Apply Jobs on your Behalf, Utilizing AI and Leading Your Career
Are you an unemployed job seeker? A fresh graduate? An employed individual looking for a career shift, or a better opportunity than the one at hand to push your career forward? Do you strive to be a leader, creative, innovator, and high-achiever in your field? If yes, iApply.ai is just for you.
iApply.ai is a turning point for all job seekers just like it is a thriving step for artificial intelligence that is constantly growing, evolving, and integrating itself in different areas.
But what is iApply.ai exactly? How does it work? And how can you benefit from it?
Artificial intelligence, also known as AI, is today’s motivating force that enables many fields to achieve further development. Such fields are research, warehousing, medicine, sports and retail, just to name a few.
In addition, job searching is one other field that is motivated by AI thanks to iApply, as iApply is an artificial intelligence platform that is designed to search for jobs and apply to them on your behalf, making it the first AI-powered platform of its kind.
This revelation of a platform comprises many features that enable it to operate the way it does, which also make it a necessary platform for you to use in your job seeking journey.
You cannot miss out on the following features of iApply.ai as you will hugely benefit from them:
1. Crossing Industries : iApply.ai find jobs for you in your desired industries no matter how different they are or how many there are. Information Technology, Engineering? Design? Management? Writing? You name it, iApply.ai will find jobs for you there!
2. Crossing Countries : iApply.ai job searching includes searching for jobs in your home country as well as abroad. Looking for a job in the UAE, KSA, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, UK, USA, or Canada? Maybe even Australia, on the other side of the world? iApply.ai will look for jobs for you in your desired locations worldwide, enabling you to pursue your goals.
3. Real-Time Posted Jobs : iApply.ai applies for real-time posted jobs as soon as they are posted, so your application reaches recruiters and managers of up-to-date job openings instead of ones collecting dust over themselves.
4. Automatic Apply : iApply.ai is dedicated to developing your career regardless of all challenges, one of them being your busy schedule.
Therefore, iApply.ai is created to apply automatically to the jobs that fit your requirements and interests as soon as they are posted. This way, you will get the advantage of being one of the first applicants, besides never missing out on a deadline as iApply.ai does all the work for you.
5. Customized Job Searching : The job searching process that iApply.ai carries out is not random at all. iApply.ai looks for jobs that you want!
iApply's job searching process is completely customized thanks to the information you provide the platform with when setting up your account.
This information comprises your job preferences and interests, which enable iApply's job searching process to work most efficiently, and get you the exact desired job you are looking for.
6. User Dashboard : You will stay updated on the applications that are carried out on your behalf with the modern and creative user dashboard.
iApply's dashboard will update you on said applications as well as give you insights regarding them, so you are fully caught up with everything you need to know.
iApply.ai may be carrying out complex processes, but signing up to iApply.ai surely is easy, simple, and quick.
All you have to do is follow these simple steps :
1) Fill in some personal information to register.
2) Enter the one-time password (OTP) that you will receive via email.
3) Upload your resume.
4) Fill in your "Profile" section with information regarding your past experience, education, skills, portfolio, and more.
5) This step, although not required, is certainly recommended. Record an introductory video to raise your chances at getting interviewed and hired.
6) To complete your profile, pick the desired Job title and countries and at the end select a package and make your payment.
7) Sit back and wait! iApply's AI Algorithm will search for jobs for you based on your requirements and preferences. Meanwhile, focus on practicing for your interview!
Registering with iApply.ai will set you up for success.
Register with iApply.ai today and never miss the opportunity it grants you to get the best job just for you no matter where it is, what it is, and what field it belongs to.
iApply will get you your desired job as you relax, worry no more about your career as you register.