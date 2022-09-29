Emirates Draw MEGA7 Armenian Winner Wills Prize into Reality
The latest Emirates Draw MEGA7 game brought happiness worth AED 863,002 in total prizes to over 626 winners from the Middle East and beyond.
Nareg Galoustanian, Moheddin Yasari, Nabil Elias, and Charlie Antoun are among the Raffle winners, each taking home AED 77,777. The ecstatic winners shared unique stories that reflected happiness upon announcing the winning results and their future endeavours with their wins.
Nareg, from Armenia, has a compelling story like no other. The 34-year-old firmly believes in the power of numbers and the law of energy. "I consider 22nd February 2022 a lucky day for me, and 27 is the English ordinal number for my name. So, on the 22nd of September 2022, exactly seven months after my lucky day, I purchased a ticket because I had a strong feeling that I was going to win with Emirates Draw MEGA7, and here we are," he narrates fondly. Nareg did not learn about his win immediately; it was through a friend who called to inform him. As he read the congratulatory email, he realized that the first 2 digits of his Raffle ID 2730360 matched his ordinal number. "It's an amazing feeling, especially when I knew this win was meant for me. I hope all participants get to experience a win like mine. Also, I admire the community-driven initiative led by Emirates Draw, which adds an incentive to play the game," he says. Nareg plans to share a significant portion of his win to support his family back in the US and the remaining amount for future investments.
From one compelling story to another, Nabil, a Syrian national, has an endearing story bound to touch hearts. The 45-year-old has been a resident of Dubai for over nineteen years, working as a driver. He faced adverse conditions during the pandemic, with the loss of his job leading to a significant financial strain. "Honestly, I was not a firm believer in draws, but my unfortunate circumstances encouraged me to participate in hopes to enhance my life. After participating for four months, I finally won! This win changed my perception of draws and made me believe that trying is always better, beyond any doubt. I encourage every person going through a struggle to participate in Emirates Draw MEGA7 today to change their lives," he passionately says. When asked about his plan with the winning amount, Nabil says it will help pay his dues, rent, and much-needed support for his family in his hometown.
On the other hand, Moheddin, a Syrian PR professional residing in the UAE for over forty-two years, has a sentimental Raffle draw win for the first time, thanks to his sons. "After continuously playing in hopes of winning, I almost gave up, but then I decided to merge both my sons’ birthdays into my 7-digit entry, which proved to be a win! This win was special because the numbers chosen are dear to my heart. I urge everyone to participate and never give up; once you win, it will truly change your life." Moheddin intends to pay back his loan and help his family back home.
After multiple small wins, Charlie's big win has knocked on his door. The 43-year-old Lebanese Operations Management professional residing in the UAE for over twenty years happily recalls, "I received many small wins from Emirates Draw in the past few months. So, this time, my first thought was, perhaps it's the same! As I finally read the complete email that Sunday night and saw numerous seven digits that amounted to AED 77,777, I was overly excited and couldn't sleep." Charlie mentions that he has longed for a family vacation with his wife and daughter and couldn't plan due to unforeseen circumstances and the pandemic. This big win gifted him a family trip and the opportunity to help a few relatives back home who are in need.
The AED 100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the MENA region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from the right. Participants have another opportunity to try for the life-changing prize in the next draw set to broadcast on Sunday, 2nd October 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.
How to play Emirates Draw MEGA7?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly Emirates Draw MEGA7, held every Sunday, by purchasing an AED 50 pencil(s), part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral polyps along the coast of the UAE and as part of Emirates Draw's leading corporate social responsibility programme to support the UAE government's vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile application, participants can select their seven-digit number or choose the 'Quick Pick' option.
With their purchase, participants enter two separate weekly drawings. The first is a raffle draw where seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 each. In addition, all participants enter a second draw with seven prize categories that start at AED 7 and include the Grand Prize of AED 100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube, and Facebook. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, please call the toll-free number 800-77-777-777.