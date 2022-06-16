Electric Way launches Hydroway inboost to UAE’s sustainability goals

The company is focused on disrupting the industry and providing a first rate service

Mohamed Meeran, Chairman and Director of Electric Way, and Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, launch Hydroway on Wednesday. — Photos by Neeraj Murali

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 11:34 PM

Electric Way, a leading electric solutions provider in the UAE and wider region since its inception in 2003, launched Hydroway on Wednesday amid great fanfare at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai.

Hydroway is a company focused on disrupting the industry in the UAE, and providing a first-rate service offering to a competitive market and clientele that is seeking the best in water technology. The intrinsic ethos of the company is built to provide a specialised and diverse range of pumping solutions to meet their customers’ requirements.

The launch is another feather in Electric Way’s cap, which has made a name for itself in the distribution of cables, industrial lighting fixtures, and electrical systems. Hydroway provides a 360-degree process — from water collection to its treatment, distribution and safe environmental reuse.

Sustainability, energy efficiency and innovative solutions are Hydroway’s growth mantra. The brand has a varied line of solutions which include water pump solutions, glass reinforced plastic (GRP) tanks, reverse osmosis (RO) units, cooling and heating systems, swimming pools solutions, solar water heater and calorifier, motors and accessories.

These products work on minimal water wastage to ensure the success of the UAE’s sustainability initiatives, which are in line with the United Nations’ sustainable de-velopment goals. “The strength and fortitude of Hydroway lies in their people and partnerships,” said Atheeqe Ansari, CEO, Hydroway.

Hydroway has partnered with global giants, DAB Water Technologies, which was established in 1975 in Mestrino, Italy, for this ambitious new venture. “Together, Hydroway and DAB will contribute to valuable growth in Electric Way launches Hydroway inboost to UAE’s sustainability goals the value-proposition while offering an immaculate new range of solutions to their consumers,” Ansari said.

Hydroway will provide integrated pumps of high-quality, and include smart technology which will be tailored for household, commercial, in-dustrial and agricultural industries, and range from smart small inline pumps to heavy-duty submersible pumps with high energy-efficiency. They will also offer reliable pumping systems and will serve a wide range of applications in building ser-vices, including heating and air condi-tioning circulation, gardening, waste-water disposal and swimming pool water filtration.

The brand promises to also implement technologically-advanced pumping solutions to serve a wide range of commercial applications, including heating and air-conditioning circulation systems, water supply, fire-fighting pressurisation and sewage disposal. “Water is a scarce and limited, yet essential, resource for mankind. Hydroway strongly believes that it is our individual onus and responsibility to conserve it and use it efficiently,” the CEO added.