Emirati national Sultan Shail was delighted as baby girl Noura Sultan was born at 12.20 am on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
Noura, the second child of Shail, was delivered at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah. Noura’s now three-year-old sister Naeema was also born in the same hospital.
“So blessed to be part of this auspicious occasion. My patients are like my family, and it brings me joy to see them healthy and safe. The baby girl, Noura Sultan, is the first baby to be born on Eid in our hospital. She is doing well and so is her mother. I pray that Allah blesses the family, and Eid Mubarak to everyone,” said Dr Rabab Mehdi Hilmy, consultant, obstetrics, and gynaecologist.
Baby Noura weighed 2.9kg and was delivered through a Caesarean. The newborn's excited father, Shail, said that the hospital was his first choice for all healthcare needs. “We are happy with Dr Rabab and her team. We trust her and are very happy to share our joy with the rest of the world on Eid. May Allah bless us all.”.
Baby boy Yousu,f, weighing 3.06kg, was born at 2.03am, in the same hospital.
The Iraqi parents, who are new to the UAE, chose the NMC hospital after due diligence.
The mother, Shadan Waleed Alhishma, is a pharmacist, while Dr Mustafa Mohamed Alobaidi is an orthopaedic surgeon
“We have been in the UAE for just four months. It was a huge task for us to decide on the doctor and the hospital for my wife’s second delivery. We did a lot of research to pick the right place. Our choice was clear with the positive feedback we received. Dr Rabab Hilmy and NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah topped our list. All our initial anxiety disappeared when we met Dr Rabab. She assured us that we had nothing to worry about. The service has been fantastic. Holding our son in our arms, our family looks complete. This Eid is truly special and unforgettable,” the parents said.
Yousuf is the second child in the family after his now three-year-old sister Sama being born in Jordan.
“What a wonderful auspicious moment to bring in their second born on the day of Eid. The mother and child are doing okay. I wish them all the joy and good health,” Dr Hilmy added.
Meanwhile, there were anxious scenes at Al Ain's NMC Speciality Hospital after Emirati mother Mariam Abdullah was admitted to the hospital at 3.41am -- delivering her baby in the next half-an-hour.
“The patient was a high-risk case. She was admitted on May 2 at 3:41am. She delivered a female baby at 4:10am weighing 2.8kg. Mother and baby are fine. This baby is their fifth child,” said Dr Purnima Thakur, administrative in-charge, maternal and child services and consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist.
“We are extremely satisfied with the care and level of trust of Dr Thakur and the professionalism of the whole team at the hospital,” Emirati couple Abdulla Husain and Mariam added.
