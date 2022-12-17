UAE: Former UK PM David Cameron to teach at Abu Dhabi university

The British leader is expected to lecture students on practising politics in the age of disruption

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 6:48 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 7:33 PM

David Cameron, the UK’s former prime minister, will be teaching at the New York University Abu Dhabi next year.

Cameron was in office from 2010 to 2016 and resigned from his post after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

“Yes, David Cameron will be teaching a three-week course,” the university said while confirming the development.

Cameron will be teaching at the university in January as part of its J-Term courses, which are being offered “in many locations around the world”.

“Many classes are open not only to NYU Abu Dhabi students but also to full-time NYU New York and NYU Shanghai undergraduates in their sophomore, junior, or senior year. These courses give students from the Abu Dhabi, New York, and Shanghai campuses the opportunity to study together and experience the rich diversity of the NYU Global Network,” the university said.

“J-Term courses are taught by renowned scholars, writers, artists, journalists, and policy analysts who teach only during the January term as well as distinguished professors from NYU and NYUAD.”

However, January and June Term 2023 courses “are not open to students from NYU New York and NYU Shanghai due to space constraints,” the university noted.

Cameron is expected to lecture students on practising politics in the age of disruption.

The university underlined that J-Term offers a “distinctive and highly rigorous” learning experience.

“Students take one course full-time for approximately three weeks. The courses are designed as immersive experiences; they intensify the student’s intellectual focus; reach beyond the classroom to incorporate experiential learning; and are often site-specific, connecting students to the place where they study.”

