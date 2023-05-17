UAE: $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2023 is now open for applications

Organised by the Varkey Foundation, the award is now in it's eighth year, and encourages teachers in the country to apply

Teachers in the UAE can now apply for the $1 million-dollar Global Teacher Prize 2023. The award organised by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with Unesco and in strategic partnership with Dubai Cares is now in it's eighth year, with this award being the biggest prize of its kind.

The winner of the last edition of the Global Teacher Prize was US teacher Keishia Thorpe, who opened up college education for low-income, first-generation American, immigrant and refugee students. Thorpe highlights the integral role that UAE teachers play in nurturing the next generation of visionaries.

She expressed, "Every day, dedicated teachers throughout the UAE champion their students, guiding them to reach their highest potential. This is a remarkable achievement, and it is why teachers will always matter. I encourage them to apply for the Global Teacher Prize 2023 and call on parents and pupils to nominate the great educators in their lives. They deserve to have their stories heard and for the world to know about all they have accomplished.”

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares said, “Teachers are the driving force behind progress, as they are the ones who inspire and shape the leaders and innovators of tomorrow. Beyond imparting knowledge, teachers are coaches, mentors, and facilitators who empower their students to achieve their full potential. Through their guidance and support, teachers also instil in students the values, skills, knowledge and experiences that are instrumental in building a prosperous and sustainable future for all. We value our long-standing partnership with the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, which celebrates the tireless efforts and incredible accomplishments of teachers around the world and their role in driving human development.”

UAE teachers have a history of excelling in the Global Teacher Prize. In 2021, Riadh Zammali, a PE teacher at the Ghayathi Centre for Special Needs in Abu Dhabi, was among the top 50 finalists.

In 2020, Mohamed Mohtady, a sixth to twelfth-grade teacher at Anas Bin Al Nadr School in Fujairah, was named in the top 50.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize and Chairman of the Varkey Foundation, says, “The Global Teacher Prize was launched to highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead – from climate change to growing inequality to global pandemics. I urge inspiring teachers all around the world to apply for this year’s edition. Policymakers must never forget that it is only by prioritising education that we can safeguard all our tomorrows.”

The prize is open to working teachers who teach children that are in compulsory schooling or are between the ages of five and eighteen. Teachers who teach children age 4+ in an Early Years government-recognised curriculum are also eligible, as are teachers who teach on a part-time basis and teachers of online courses. Teachers must spend at least 10 hours per week teaching and plan to remain in the profession for the next five years. It is open to teachers in every kind of school and subject to local laws in every country in the world.

Teachers applying for the Global Teacher Prize will be assessed on teaching practices, how they innovate to address local challenges, achieve demonstrable learning outcomes, impact the community beyond the classroom, help children become global citizens, improve the teaching profession and gain recognition from external bodies.

Interested teachers can apply for the Global Teacher Prize at www.globalteacherprize.org, and the closing date for applications is 28 May 2023.

The prize will be narrowed down to a Top 50 shortlist and Top 10 finalists, to be announced later in the year, helping to raise the bar of respect for the teaching profession. The winner will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy, made up of prominent individuals and will be announced later this year.

If teachers are nominated, the person nominating them will write a brief description online explaining why. The teacher being nominated will then be sent an email letting them know they have been nominated and inviting them to apply for the prize. Applicants can apply in English, Mandarin, Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian. To join the conversation online, please follow @TeacherPrize.

