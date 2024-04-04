UAE

Revealed: 15 cheapest schools in Dubai with tuition fees at less than Dh14,000 per year

Thinking of moving your child to a more affordable school? This list, based on the KHDA's fact sheets, can help

by

Kirstin Bernabe
Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 4:58 PM

With most Dubai private schools given the green light to increase tuition fees, the spotlight turns to institutions whose rates remain competitive.

A spike of up to 5.2 per cent in fees could send some parents on a hunt for more affordable alternatives in a pool of more than 200 private schools in the city.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The emirate's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has made all information about school fees available in a comprehensive fact sheet that can be accessed online. In just a few taps, one can see an overview of how much an institution charges — including costs outside the scope of tuition fees.


Khaleej Times searched for some of the most affordable schools in Dubai, based on 2023-2024 fees published on the KHDA fact sheets. Here's a list:

Iranian Salman Farsi Boys School

  • Annual fees: Dh2,546 (Grade 1) to Dh3,845 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Iranian
  • Founding year: 2000
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Qusais First

Crescent English School

  • Annual fees: Dh3,954 (KG1) to Dh10,280 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1984
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Qusais First

Little Flower English School Dubai

  • Annual fees: Dh4,004 (KG1) to Dh4,288 (Grade 6)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1984
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Hor Al Anz

Gulf Model School

  • Annualfees: Dh4,490 (KG1) to Dh7,580 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1982
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Muhaisnah First

The Central School

  • Annual fees: Dh4,278 (KG1) to Dh7,701 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1981
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Nahda Second

New Indian Model School

  • Annual fees: Dh4,697 (KG1) to Dh7,766 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1980
  • KHDA rating: Good
  • Location: Al Garhoud

English Language Private School

  • Annual fees: Dh4,312 (FS2) to Dh11,321 (Year 13)
  • Curriculum: UK
  • Founding year: 1982
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Umm Hurair First

Al Sadiq Islamic English School

  • Annual fees: Dh5,567 (FS2) to Dh10,150 (Year 11)
  • Curriculum: UK
  • Founding year: 1989
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Qusais First

Elite English School

  • Annual fees: Dh5,414 (KG1) to Dh11,736 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1993
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Deira

Gulf Indian High School

  • Annual fees: Dh5,033 (KG1) to Dh9,161 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1979
  • KHDA rating: Good
  • Location: Al Garhoud

Grammar School

  • Annual fees: Dh5,125 (FS1) to Dh6,954 (Year 13)
  • Curriculum: UK
  • Founding year: 1974
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Garhoud

United International Private School

  • Annual fees: Dh6,229 (KG1) to Dh13,310 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Philippine
  • Founding year: 1992
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Muhaisnah First

Al Eman Educational EST

  • Annual fees: 6,000 (KG1) to 8,939 (Grade 9)
  • Curriculum: Ministry of Education
  • Founding year: 1973
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Rashidiya

Arab Unity School

  • Annual fees: Dh6,504 (FS1) to Dh11,121 (Year 13)
  • Curriculum: UK
  • Founding year: 1975
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: A Mizhar First

Pakistan Educational Academy

  • Annual fees: Dh6,644 (KG1) to Dh8,702 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Pakistani
  • Founding year: 1983
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Umm Hurair

