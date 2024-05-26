Dubai's Palm Jebel Ali to get 6km public access road from Sheikh Zayed Road

Researchers recorded 20 species of mammals during the past years, in addition to 114 species of birds
A 6km public access road will lead directly from the Sheikh Zayed Road to the highly anticipated Palm Jebel Ali. Nakheel has awarded the contract for the commencement of the road, the master developer announced on Sunday, May 26.
The company has also awarded a contract for the roadway and lighting enhancements to Al Hesah Street (formerly the old Abu Dhabi Road) at Dubai Waterfront, the mainland which connects to Palm Jebel Ali.
The palm-shaped artificial archipelago — which is twice the size of Palm Jumeirah — will house approximately 35,000 families in the future, according to Khalid Al Malik, chief executive officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate.
He announced the appointment of DBB Contracting and Khansaheb Civil Engineering as “partners for the next phase of development” on the island.
Palm Jebel Ali is expected to be the next big thing in Dubai’s real estate sector. The island spans 13.4km of land, with 10.5 million square metres of development. It features 16 fronds, with a total of 110km of coastline and 91km of beachfront. It will host over 80 hotels and resorts, in addition to entertainment and leisure facilities.
When Nakheel put up the first set of villas for sale in September last year, they were sold out within hours. The sale witnessed long queues of property brokers and investors.
The island was the top-performing area in Dubai in terms 2023’s fourth-quarter sales, generating Dh14.2 billion.
