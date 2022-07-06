Dubai: Uptown Tower façade completed with 8,542 glass panels

The installation on the 340 metre tall building started in August 2020

Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 2:59 PM

DMCC has announced that the façade of Uptown Tower has been fully installed.

A total of 8,542 glass panels were installed on the 340-metre-tall tower. This is a major milestone for the project, which is the first of two towers at DMCC’s Uptown Dubai District.

The installation started in August 2020. At the peak of the installation process, around 70 panels were being installed each day.

The process was completed by using technologies such as 3D modelling and digital tracking systems.

No time was lost to injury, which points to the management's commitment to safety practices during the installation period.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, Uptown Tower’s design replicates the structure of diamonds through its faceted glass façade that illuminates the interior spaces with natural light while filtering out harsh glare.

The Uptown Tower is set to be a LEED Gold certified building and will be home to DMCC Headquarters. It will also feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel - ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai’ with restaurants, conference facilities, offices and 229 residences.

