Dubai: Some Indian-curriculum schools to observe holiday on January 26

Institutions to mark 74th India’s Republic Day, where the country celebrates the date on which its constitution came into effect

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 6:00 AM

Some Indian-curriculum schools in the UAE will be observing a holiday on Thursday, 26 January to mark the 74th Indian Republic Day.

Republic Day, a public holiday in India, is when the country marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of the country came into effect.

The constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950.

January 26 was chosen as the date for Republic Day, as it was on that day in 1930 when the Declaration of Indian Independence was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress.

Circulars sent out in a few schools

Indian schools in the UAE have been sending out circulars to parents informing them that the school will remain closed on this day. Amity School Dubai confirmed the same.

Our Own High School Dubai, in a recently sent circular to parents, said, “This is to inform you that the school will remain closed on Thursday, January 26 on the occasion of the Indian Republic Day.”

Meanwhile, The Indian High Group of Schools will celebrate the Indian Republic Day on Thursday at 8:30 am.

The school stated, “Traditionally, the Consul General of India to Dubai hoists the flag at the Indian High School, followed by the school parade”.

This year, the school will showcase a multi-hued image of the country's rich cultural heritage, followed by the students' vibrant parade comprising tableaux from different states and cultural dances.

School holidays

