Dubai: Saudi envoy Turki Al Dakhil visits Fakeeh University Hospital

The visit to the hospital was to explore the Kingdom's local investment in the UAE

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in the UAE, Turki Al Dakhil, visiting the Fakeeh University Hospital. Supplied photo

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, Turki Al Dakhil, expressed his happiness and was all praise for the facilities at the Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai during his recent visit to the establishment.

The Saudi envoy was welcomed by Ammar Soliman Fakeeh, Chairman of the Board, Fakeeh Care Group, following which he was taken on a tour of the hospital.

Al Dakhil was explained about the establishment’s latest smart techniques, expertise and skills. He was provided with first-hand experience of the medical developments, improvements in the health sector, and the capabilities and experiences of Fakeeh University Hospital.

"We were honoured at Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai by the visit of His Excellency Ambassador Turki Al Dakhil and his words of praise and emphasis on the hospital's role in conveying an excellent example of the tremendous development in all sectors in the Kingdom. He has witnessed first-hand the remarkable leaps made in the health sector during the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. This trust heightens our responsibility towards our patients to continue providing a healthy environment for all patients, including a distinguished medical team and the latest technologies and advanced medical devices," Soliman said.

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital said: “We are thrilled to have welcomed His Excellency Mr. Turki Al Dakhil and are honoured to showcase our hospital as we continuously work towards extending Fakeeh Care’s world-class model from Saudi Arabia to the UAE and beyond. Built on a 43-year legacy of Fakeeh Care, we remain committed to excellence through clinical care, education, and research to support the UAE’s vision in ensuring the best quality of life for its citizens and residents.”

Al Dakhil expressed his happiness at the professionalism used in the designing of the building, including its Emergency Room. Furthermore, he praised the excellence of the UAE's private health sector.

He extended his gratitude towards Fakeeh University Hospital’s staff members for the compassion they have shown towards patients, which he said reaffirms Fakeeh Care Group’s commitment to the Kingdom’s sustainability initiatives, whether through the Saudi Green Initiative or the Middle East Green Initiative.