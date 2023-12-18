Dubai: RTA to auction 90 special licence plates of two, three digits on December 30

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 6:35 PM

The super number plates AA30, T64,O48, AA555, X33333,V2222, Y 200 top a pack of 90 special vehicle licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming 114th Open Auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the final auction this year. Plates on offer bear (AA- I- J- M- N- O- Q- R- S- T- U- V- W- X- Y- Z) codes.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday, December 30. Registration of bidders starts on Monday, December 25. Bidding will start at 4.30pm at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Interested bidders can also register for the auction through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha. With limited seats priority will be given to bidders and hencepre-registration is recommended for the auction. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2pm.

The selling of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 at the above-mentioned customer happiness centres. Payment can also be made online with a credit card or the Dubai Drive app.

