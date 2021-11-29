Dubai opens nominations for fifth edition of Taqdeer Awards

Preliminary electronic registration process for the 2022 edition of the award will continue until January

Photo: Khaleej Times

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 1:47 PM

Nominations are now open for the fifth (2022) edition of the Taqdeer Awards, top UAE officials and organisers of the award announced Monday.

Furthermore, all stages of registration and evaluation in the 2022 edition will be conducted virtually following the implementation of a new smart system, said Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and chairman of the Taqdeer Award.

He formally announced the start of the preliminary electronic registration process for the 2022 edition of the award. The initial registration will continue until January.

Major-General Suroor said, “Those who fulfil all criteria will be transferred to an integrated smart system, which will be followed by an educational workshop for companies to learn more. The workshop will take place for a whole month.”

He explained, “After the workshop, companies will have the right to register and upload their portfolios, which will be given to an assessment committee. Members of this committee will be high-ranking professionals from all over the world. The assessment will start from April 2022, and the results will be conveyed to the judging committee.” The final awards will be announced in a closing ceremony between October - November 2022.

Suroor said the 2022 edition of the award is expected to witness a significant increase in the number of participating companies, after the successes it achieved in its fourth edition in 2020. The official spoke at a press conference organised at the Expo 2020 Dubai Media Centre on November 29.

The major-general was joined by Ahmed Al-Khatib, the chief development and delivery officer of Expo 2020 Dubai; Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al-Maktoum, the president of Information City; and Sinan Al Naboodah, managing director of Al Naboodah Group.

The Group was one of the four companies placed in the five-star category of the fourth edition of the Award in its 2021 edition.

Al Naboodah said, “We have achieved great heights and success in the previous editions. The excellence cards which were issued to workers helped them save millions every year in the form of discounts in retail stores and food outlets. We believe in the guidelines set by the Taqdeer Awards and the criteria mentioned has enabled us to be upgraded from a three-star to a five-star company.”

ALSO READ:

Al-Khatib, said, “Expo has shown its interest in the welfare of labourers and workers. We started with the project with a few 1000 workers and we grew to employing several 100,000 workers. The project is huge… as big as the city of Monaco. It is like a beehive.” To honour the efforts of workers, Expo 2020 has built a monument to honour its 200,000 workers at the Expo site.

Representatives of companies and distinguished workers who were recognised for excellence in previous editions were present at the event. Guided and supported by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and the Patron of the Award, the Award is driven by the goal of embedding world-class labour welfare standards in the culture of companies in Dubai.

ALSO READ:

The Award has achieved some success in strengthening relations between employers and workers, ensuring the rights of both parties, and raising happiness, job loyalty and performance.

In its fourth edition, the Taqdeer Award recognised 15 major international and national companies for exceptional labour welfare, job loyalty, career advancement opportunities and commitment to companies. Winners in the 4 and 5-star categories are entitled to over 35 incentives and discounts from Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and GDRFA-Dubai, among other organisations.

Exclusive services and discounts provided by government entities, universities, hospitals, health clinics, money exchange houses, shopping centres and other private sector organisations help the winning companies and their workers save millions of dirhams annually. The Award has also honoured 50,000 workers with 4 and 5-Stars

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com