Dubai: Okubo wins UAE's first electric scooter race

The country launched Operation Gallant Knight 3 on November 5 and provided more than 10,126 tonnes of food, medical and relief supplies
Japanese Hikari Okubo from the Fade Fit team won the first place in the first edition of the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup in Dubai Design District on Saturday.
Anish Shetty from the Booze Racing Team came in second place, while Swiss Matthias Neiro from the Blondie Supercar Team was third.
16 top male and female contenders competed together in a knockout-style race at speeds of over 100kmph for the title.
As a culmination of the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup united the world's best riders from the United States of America, Britain, India, South Africa, Estonia, Japan, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, and Italy, to race on the fastest electric scooter around the streets of Dubai.
Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the winners.
