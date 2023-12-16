UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Okubo wins UAE's first electric scooter race

Anish Shetty came in second place, while Swiss Matthias Neiro from the Blondie Supercar Team was third

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photos: Dubai Media Office
Photos: Dubai Media Office

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 10:22 PM

Japanese Hikari Okubo from the Fade Fit team won the first place in the first edition of the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup in Dubai Design District on Saturday.

Anish Shetty from the Booze Racing Team came in second place, while Swiss Matthias Neiro from the Blondie Supercar Team was third.

16 top male and female contenders competed together in a knockout-style race at speeds of over 100kmph for the title.

As a culmination of the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup united the world's best riders from the United States of America, Britain, India, South Africa, Estonia, Japan, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, and Italy, to race on the fastest electric scooter around the streets of Dubai.

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the winners.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE