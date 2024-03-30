Dubai: Massive gridlock on Al Khail road as 2 accidents, roadworks cause 24-min delay

Fighting smallpox, leprosy: Rare letters reveal how Sheikh Zayed touched billions of lives outside UAE
On every 19th of Ramadan, the country celebrates Sheikh Zayed Humanitarian Day to commemorate the humanitarian efforts of the founding father
A massive gridlock has been reported on Al Khail road which goes on for 4.9km, according to Google Maps.
The major build up is being caused by two accidents and roadworks that are taking place in that stretch. A huge red line can be seen on Google Maps, beginning from near Dubai Design District till Al Quoz, indicating that the gridlock is on the side of the road heading to Abu Dhabi.
One lane has also reportedly been closed, with KT reader K Ann saying, "There are only five functioning lanes instead of six, which is adding to the pile up."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
An information board just after Business Bay bridge warned oncoming motorists about a gridlock. Those driving to the area have been advised to take alternative routes.
ALSO READ:
On every 19th of Ramadan, the country celebrates Sheikh Zayed Humanitarian Day to commemorate the humanitarian efforts of the founding father
People will be trained for a couple of months before they are able to drive and fly it
About 50 members of the Divine Mercy Apostolate joined the
Masterminds of extortion scheme also framed Bollywood actress, many others, according to Mumbai Police
MBRGI expanded its social and aid programmes to cover 105 countries - five more than in 2022
Surgical and orthopaedic departments at the hospital perform the surgeries to commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day
Varsity to be operated by an American institution
The policy for all retail outlets also covers biodegradable ones as they require their own recycling stations