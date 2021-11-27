Dubai leads Arab world, ranks fifth globally for cultural interaction in new index

The Dubai Crown Prince lauded the emirate's achievement on Twitter

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 3:01 PM

Dubai has ranked first in the Arab world and fifth globally for cultural interaction in the Global Power Cities Index 2021.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the news on Twitter today.

He underlined that the achievement was made possible because of the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

They established a creative community that shapes the future, Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

London, Paris, New York and Tokyo ranked in the top four positions for the cultural interaction criterion.

According to the Global Power Cities Index report, the criterion measures several factors, including tourist attractions, attractiveness of shopping options, attractiveness of dining options and number of foreign visitors. Dubai ranked second-highest for the latter, while London topped the list.

In the comprehensive ranking, Dubai ranked 14th, an achievement Sheikh Hamdan lauded, as the emirate advanced three spots since 2020.

"Despite the exceptional circumstances the world is going through, Dubai continues to affirm its position as the global capital of the creative economy and a model for sustainable development aimed at human happiness," Sheikh Hamdan said in a Tweet.