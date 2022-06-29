Dubai launches UAE's first waqf that supports women and children

Foundation will generate sustainable income to contribute to their needs

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 6:50 PM

The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation has launched the UAE’s first waqf (charity endowment) to support women and children.

The Dh30-million residential waqf, a Sharia-compliant charitable endowment, aims to generate a sustainable income to contribute to the care and rehabilitation of women and children and meet their needs by giving them shelter and protection and direct support in line with international human rights principles.

A key project of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, the waqf also provides free services to children of different nationalities across the UAE in accordance with the Foundation’s inclusive ethos.

It was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

A housing project in Al Warqaa in Dubai that serves as the centre for the services facilitated by the waqf was opened at an event attended by a host of senior officials.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the humanitarian initiative will ensure the protection and care of vulnerable segments of society.

Essa Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, said the launch of the new Waqf is in line with Dubai government's strategies aimed at taking care of women and children. The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation seeks to strengthen the participation of women in society and provide support through sustainable investment projects that enhance the stability and security of the community, he added.

The total number of the foundation’s registered endowments reached 761 at the end of 2021, representing a total value of Dh7.71 billion.