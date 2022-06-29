Dubai launches UAE's first waqf that supports women and children

Study analyses 40 countries' capacity to handle health, environmental, technological challenges
UAE9 hours ago
The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation has launched the UAE’s first waqf (charity endowment) to support women and children.
The Dh30-million residential waqf, a Sharia-compliant charitable endowment, aims to generate a sustainable income to contribute to the care and rehabilitation of women and children and meet their needs by giving them shelter and protection and direct support in line with international human rights principles.
A key project of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, the waqf also provides free services to children of different nationalities across the UAE in accordance with the Foundation’s inclusive ethos.
It was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
A housing project in Al Warqaa in Dubai that serves as the centre for the services facilitated by the waqf was opened at an event attended by a host of senior officials.
Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the humanitarian initiative will ensure the protection and care of vulnerable segments of society.
Essa Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, said the launch of the new Waqf is in line with Dubai government's strategies aimed at taking care of women and children. The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation seeks to strengthen the participation of women in society and provide support through sustainable investment projects that enhance the stability and security of the community, he added.
The total number of the foundation’s registered endowments reached 761 at the end of 2021, representing a total value of Dh7.71 billion.
Study analyses 40 countries' capacity to handle health, environmental, technological challenges
UAE9 hours ago
Flight from Dubai carries 24.5 metric tonnes of essential medicines, medical items and cholera kits supplied by the WHO to Kabul
UAE18 hours ago
Sirens will blare at 10am and the "loud sound" is expected to last for 3 minutes
UAE22 hours ago
Gathering of media professionals in Cairo marks rollout of campaign
UAE23 hours ago
There is a renewed focus on homeschooling in the region, says founder
UAE1 day ago
The event is open to everyone over the age of 6
UAE1 day ago
It aims to provide national companies with support, resources to expand internationally
UAE1 day ago
70% are sold through auto loans
UAE1 day ago