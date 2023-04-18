Dubai launches competition for best 'smart home' design; prizes worth Dh1 million up for grabs

Entries can be submitted from April 25 until September; here's how to join

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 9:39 PM

Calling all architects and designers from around the world: Got a design in mind for a futuristic home? Send them to Dubai for a chance to win a cash prize of up to Dh500,000.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘House of the Future’ competition.

This is a challenge for architects and top talent to design a highly affordable, expandable, innovative, and aesthetically-pleasing house suited to modern Emirati needs. Take note that the cost of your proposed house construction should not exceed the mortgage value of Dh1 million.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said this competition comes in line with the goal to further raise the city's status as a model for urban development — as envisioned by the Ruler of emirate.

What Dubai is looking for

Architects and designers are invited to design mock-ups of smart houses that will stand the test of time and meet the requirements of future generations. The competition aims to generate unique designs that will enhance Dubai’s profile as a global architectural trendsetter.

The jury of the competition is looking for innovative designs that can refresh current housing offerings for citizens in Dubai, bringing them more up-to-date with the architectural aesthetic of the country and its people.

Prizes; how to join

The competition is open to submissions from April 25 until September.

Winners will be announced at an award ceremony to be held in November. The champion will receive Dh500,000 while the runner-up will get Dh200,000 and the second runner-up Dh100,000.

A cash prize worth Dh200,000 will also be awarded to the best design for a ‘self-sustaining house’ that is able to go off the grid, without water or electricity for two consecutive weeks.

Architects and designers can submit their entries on the website https://houseofthefuture.ae.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre For Government Innovation and the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment have signed a partnership agreement to combine their strengths and resources to implement the ‘House of the Future’ project, which aims to develop sustainable houses cost-effectively in Dubai.

What happens to winning designs

According to the agreement, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre For Government Innovation will coordinate with the local and international partners of the project while the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment will implement the winning designs in its future housing projects and provide technical and engineering support.

The Housing Establishment will display the competition’s winning designs on its website and its headquarters and offices, as well as market them among citizens in Dubai, who will be able to select their preferred designs.

The initiative is part of the Dubai Government’s efforts to provide sustainable and comfortable housing to citizens in Dubai and raise their welfare and happiness.

The competition has a detailed set of criteria covering innovation, modern smart design, ability to meet the requirements of Emirati families, cost effectiveness and liveability.

Its international partners include Zaha Hadid Architects, Santiago Calatrava – Architects & Engineers, and Buildner.

Members of the competition’s jury include: Abdulredha Abu Alhassan, Executive Director for Rail Planning and Projects Development Department at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority; Ahmed Bukhash, Chief Architect & Founder of ARCHIDENTITY; Charles Walker, Board Member of Zaha Hadid Architects; and Micael Calatrava, CEO of Calatrava International LLC.

