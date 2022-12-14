Dubai Jewellery Group touches upon its legacy and the future with new corporate video
Dubai Jewellery Group, the trade body for the jewellery industry in the UAE, has been an anchor and enabler of the jewellery industry since 1996.
In keeping with the dynamic changes engulfing the jewellery sector through the decades, DJG has played a crucial role in keeping its members united, up to speed, helping them adapt and curate customer-centric experiences.
In a move to reminisce about this journey and showcase what's in store for the future, the group launched its brand-new corporate video. Created in line with its vision to collectively strive to keep Dubai at the forefront of the global gold and jewellery trade through excellence in quality, services and the most competitive prices, DJG's new video gives a glimpse into Dubai's heritage as a leading jewellery designation.
The play on words and captivating visuals captures the essence and genesis of the Emirate and highlights the variety, scale and diversity that the industry offers.
Highlighting DJG's approach to uniting the industry under one label and giving partners brands a stage to showcase all that they have, the video also depicts the vast expertise, knowledge, technical-know-how, innovation, and agility the local industry possesses that has resulted in the creation of products and services that resonates with local audiences while maintaining its worldwide relevance.
Laila Suhail, board member and chairperson - Marketing - Dubai Jewellery Group and CEO, Strategic Alliance and Partnerships Sector DCTCM and Entities, "We're proud of the role we've played in shaping Dubai's image as a jewellery destination of the world. Every year, we have millions of visitors in the emirate who consider jewellery shopping a must. To keep up with their expectations, we, at Dubai Jewellery Group, are always working towards amplifying their experience and giving them the best value. Our new corporate video is an embodiment of Dubai jewellery sector's past, present and future and we look forward to capturing the hearts of people with it."
With this new corporate video launch, DJG seeks to infuse new life into the brand and continue to build goodwill among retailers, traders, customers and wider stakeholder groups.
