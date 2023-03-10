Dubai is cleanest and safest city in the world, says Sheikh Mohammed

The emirate was selected by the Global Power City Index, issued by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 9:37 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 9:55 PM

Dubai has maintained its number one rank as the cleanest city in the world for the third consecutive year, according to the Global Power City Index (GPCI) issued by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, “Cleanliness is civilisation. Cleanliness is culture. Cleanliness is part of faith."

"Dubai is the safest city in the world, the cleanest in the world, and the most beautiful. God willing, let us keep it safe, stable and prosperous,” he added in his tweet.

The GPCI issued Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies evaluates the major cities of the world “according to their ‘magnetism,’ or their comprehensive power to attract people, capital and enterprises from around the world”.