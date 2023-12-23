Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured after huge fire engulfs residential building in International City

Police said that the accident occurred after the driver pressed the gas pedal instead of applying the brakes
One resident died and two others were injured following a huge fire that engulfed a medium-rise residential building at International City Phase 1 on Saturday afternoon, authorities announced.
The building has been evacuated to ensure the safety of its residents, an official from Dubai Civil Defence confirmed to Khaleej Times.
Firefighters were immediately deployed to the incident area to put out the blaze. Authorities, however, did not confirm yet the cause of the fire.
ALSO READ:
Police said that the accident occurred after the driver pressed the gas pedal instead of applying the brakes
The aid through the World Food Programme provides refugees with essential food supplies, necessities, and medical services
The meeting also looked at security plans to ensure the safety of people attending celebrations all around the emirate
There will also be services in various languages at churches in Dubai
Um Saeed calls on all mothers and seniors to set a good example for younger generations
The country also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
From wearing face masks to keeping hands clean, UAE doctors list safety measures that can help prevent infection
A child who weighs 178kg is the heaviest participant in the new category for students