Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured after huge fire engulfs residential building in International City

Dubai Civil Defence (Image used for illustrative purpose). Photo: File

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 7:26 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 7:37 PM

One resident died and two others were injured following a huge fire that engulfed a medium-rise residential building at International City Phase 1 on Saturday afternoon, authorities announced.

The building has been evacuated to ensure the safety of its residents, an official from Dubai Civil Defence confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Firefighters were immediately deployed to the incident area to put out the blaze. Authorities, however, did not confirm yet the cause of the fire.

