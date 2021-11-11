Dubai: Here's how you can get a four-star meal for just Dh30

Raffle draw to be held for participants, initiative to run till November 21

By Staff Report Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 5:34 PM

Want to enjoy a sumptuous healthy meal at a four-star luxury hotel in Dubai for just Dh30? You'll have to earn it.

The deal is part of the 'Run, Dine and Win' offer at Novotel World Trade Central Dubai, which is hosting a slew of heart-pounding activities as part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Sessions at Novotel and the neighbouring three-star Ibis Hotel include full-body workouts, cardio classes, circuit training exercises, yoga and jump rope, among others. At the end of the session, participants get to tuck into a sumptuous recovery meal that costs only Dh30.

"We have got multiple options, including turkey ham, roasted chicken and grilled fish fillet," said Ferry Trinidad, the digital cluster manager of the hotels. He added that the meals are specially crafted to refuel tired bodies after a fitness activity.

"We had a spectacular turnout of attendees during all our first three events," he added.

Towards the end of the event, there will be a raffle draw where participants can win exciting prizes. The initiative runs until November 21.

The activities are held in partnership with top health and fitness communities such as the New Balance Running Club, Ultimate Athletics OCR Empire, the Desert Road Runners, the 3Fstriders and Sports Abras Athletics.