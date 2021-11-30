Dubai Garden Glow - "The World's Largest Unique Theme Park"
Dubai Garden Glow - "The World's Largest Unique Theme Park" - puts the switches on for its Seventh Season. The World’s most eye-catching theme park is coming again with many more new concepts and attractions of 'glow-in-dark garden'. In this edition, it promises to be Bigger, Better and Brighter, so get ready to be dazzled! Magnify the magic in this Season 7.
Glow Park, takes you from an information age to an entertainment age. It is a neon wonderland, putting life into darkness of night with the dazzling attractions. The whole garden has been constituted manually and fabricated with handmade lights. The unique Environment Friendly models are artfully constructed and originated focusing specifically to deliver ultimate encounters which would create everlasting imprints in the minds of its viewers.
After the whopping success of the previous chapters, this year's theme is 'Glowing Safari'. Here you don’t really need to hit the African safari trail to get a sense of adventure; instead, drop by at Dubai Garden Glow and be enthralled by wildlife that have been recreated innovatively - and uniquely. Imagine, a safari trek in Glow Park with incandescent animals all around, a colorful flower valley with dynamic, moving blossoms, a glittering butterfly trail, the list goes on, but perhaps it's best you don on the hat of an adventurer yourself, and be bewitched by the impact of 10 million energy saving bulbs.
The Art Park has been constructed using recycled material around the theme of "Back to Nature", the Art Park at Dubai Garden Glow is an attempt to drive home the message of conservation. This Art Park is surrounded by wildlife installations made of used materials such as bottles and CDs. The Eco-friendly Art Park seamlessly stiches the different notes of Happiness, Cultural values, Beliefs and Identity, creating an Overall Paradise of all Colors of Life.
Dinosaurs Park, which has been a top draw for curious children and adults alike - takes you back through a journey, from the dawn of the dinosaurs through the three periods - Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous - to the end, showcasing more than 100 prehistoric creatures that move and roar. It has several educations stops (including a Dino museum). Dinosaur Park is not about instant gratification alone. It also whets your curiosity to explore the life and times of these magnificent creatures in depth.
Magic Park, presents a World of mesmerizing optical illusions utilized in Visual Arts. This is an unique art which uses geometric forms to create hypnotic optical effects. It creates a mysterious relationship between what the human brain understands and what our eyes are capable of seeing. This Magical World will definitely surprise and inspire everyone’s imaginations to run wild along with photo-worthy content across different categories. Magic Park overall creates a World of visual, sensual and educational adventure.
Dubai Garden Glow being all set to be the next wonder for its visitors, cordially welcomes you all with a promise to capture a Bigger share of your Memories. With all of your love and affection, we are trying our best to spread this environment worldwide. Henceforth, we welcome all of you to experience this amazing and promising wonderland allowing you to enjoy into the Theme of Beauty of this Environment Friendly Creative World.