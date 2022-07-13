Dubai: Forum aims to draw road map to transform media in region

Gathering of media leaders and content creators to identify challenges and come up with effective solutions

Wam

Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022

The most important stakeholders of media in the region will come together in Dubai later this year for the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) and attempt to draw a roadmap for the transformation of the region's media landscape.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the AMF will explore, and address challenges faced by different types of media across the industry.

Mona Al Marri, Vice-President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the DPC, and Chairperson of AMF’s Organising Committee, noted that, as the largest annual gathering of media leaders and content creators in the region, the AMF has the responsibility to mobilize fresh ideas and put in place a vision to propel Arab media to greater heights.

Taking place from October 4-5, this year’s discussions will be centered around studying the media landscape accurately, identifying challenges, and proposing effective solutions.

With conversations around spotting and pursuing new opportunities for further growth and development of the sector, the forum will also try to map how to transform the future of media in the region.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the DPC, added that the forum’s organising team had worked for months to prepare a comprehensive agenda that reflects its mission as an effective driver of excellence and a catalyst for the development of the regional media industry.

Launched by the DPC over 20 years ago, the AMF is one of the major events in DPC’s annual calendar of events.