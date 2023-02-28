Dubai firm announces paid menstrual, menopause leave, time off for fertility treatment

Employees availing these options to manage their symptoms will not be required to submit medical certificates

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 4:47 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 5:41 PM

In a first-of-its-kind policy to support its employees, a Dubai-based company has announced to offer its female staff paid leave for fertility-based treatments, menopause and menstrual-related time off.

TishTash Communications, headquartered in Dubai, has offered its 48-strong workforce, all of whom are women, this support in a bid to tackle the ever-changing landscape for employers and female employees throughout their career life stages.

According to the policy, staff members can avail of up to six days of menopause (and menstrual) leave per year, which is not part of the employees’ personal or sick leave. Where possible, staff members will be given the option to work from home in order to prioritise their comfort.

The women taking time off to manage their symptoms will not be required to submit medical certificates. Pregnant employees will be offered ten days' leave if the pregnancy ends before 24 weeks.

Staff undergoing fertility treatment, including those undertaking the egg-freezing procedure, will be given flexible and unrestricted paid leave to allow them to attend medical appointments.

TishTash is a specialist communications agency focusing on beauty, health, and wellness with offices in Dubai, Riyadh, and the UK. The agency was founded in 2012 by Tash Hatherall, who has been a passionate advocate for women in business and women’s health.

