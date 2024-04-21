Dubai: Danube launches Salman Khan's gym in latest project

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 12:27 PM

Dubai-based private real estate developer Danube Properties has become the first in he Middle East to launch a gym with Salman Khan’s ‘Being Strong Fitness Equipment’ at its upcoming Dh2.4 billion Diamondz project at Jumeirah Lake Towers.

Bollywood superstar also attended the launch of ‘Being Strong Fitness Equipment’.

“I am personally very happy to launch the first gym in Dubai with Being Strong equipment at the Diamondz by Danube project. This explains the importance of quality workouts and a healthy lifestyle. Our state-of-the-art range of equipment will bring out the importance of quality and modern fitness in the fast-moving life of Dubai,” said Salman Khan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“With every project, we increase the facilities and amenities so that the home buyers get a better value for every square foot, or every penny spent – be it the introduction of a doctor/ nanny on call or extra space for work from home to maintain perfect work-life balance. Keeping in mind the need of the hour for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and workout with a correct set of equipment, we have associated with Salman Khan’s Being Strong Equipment for its first-ever gym in our project,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

The 65-storey Diamondz is Danube Properties’ 15th project launched in the last 24 months.

Apartments in Diamondz, starting at Dh 1.1 million, will be fully furnished and will come with more than 40-plus facilities and amenities including a swimming pool, jogging track, sports arena, working space, business centre, meeting place, tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track and doctors on call.

The launch of Diamondz comes a few weeks after the sell-out of the developer’s Bayz101 project in Business Bay within two months of its launch.

Launching one project at a time

The developer launches one project at a time, selling out, and puts it under tendering and construction, before launching the next project. This helps the developer to focus on all aspects of the development cycle – launch, sell-out, collect down-payment, appoint a contractor, and deliver on time to happy customers.

“This policy has helped us to focus on the development of each project and ensure timely delivery of each project – so that the customers remain happy,” Rizwan Sajan said. “With our 1 per cent payment plan, home buyers usually receive the keys after paying around 60 per cent of the project and keep on paying the balance 40 per cent in 40 monthly instalments – making home acquisition less painful – and increasing return on investment,” said Sajan.

ALSO READ