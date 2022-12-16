Dubai: Council reviews efforts to advance media excellence

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 3:17 PM

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Media Council, reviewed the work done by Dubai’s Content Creation Advisory Council and the Publishing Advisory Council to develop strategies to enhance excellence in various sectors of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), covering print, broadcast and digital platforms.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said: "Having a strong and competitive media sector is vital to enhancing Dubai's global leadership in various spheres. Media excellence is being constantly redefined with the evolution of the industry. Our objective is to place Dubai at the forefront of shaping the benchmarks of the future. In the age of the Metaverse and the Internet of Things, we need to be proactive and innovative in driving quality benchmarks.”

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “As the UAE marches ahead in achieving its ambitious development goals, it is critical to develop the capabilities of all sectors in line with the future-focused vision of our leadership."

"The media is a vital player in the transformation of the global economy and we need to ensure that the local sector has the skilled human resources necessary to embrace rapid change. We have a strong focus on developing high-quality creative content and deploying the latest technologies to ensure we have a high impact on our audiences," Al Marri added.

“We have set clear targets to develop the media sector and boost its efficiency as part of a comprehensive strategic plan. We are committed to work to consolidate Dubai’s status as a global hub for media content,” Al Marri further said.

Salem Belyouha, Chairman of the Publishing Advisory Council, presented the findings of a comprehensive evaluation of DMI’s publishing sector.

The evaluation identified the strengths of the sector and opportunities to enhance its capabilities in line with the overall strategy of the Dubai Media Council. “In line with the directives of our leadership, the Publishing Advisory Council places the highest priority on encouraging young Emirati talent to enter the media field. We are also creating various programmes to develop the competencies of national talent to support Dubai's ambitious growth plans for the media sector,” Belyouha added.

Mahmoud Al Rasheed, Vice Chairman of the Content Creation Advisory Council, presented the results of an assessment of the content delivered through various DMI channels. “Under the directives of His Highness the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Content Creation Advisory Council is working to develop a clear strategy to ensure that the quality of content produced in Dubai maintains the high global standards the UAE is known for. By developing exceptional content, we seek to convey a compelling picture of Dubai and the UAE’s achievements and rapid development across sectors.”

The meeting also reviewed proposals to boost the contribution of Emiratis to the growth of the media sector and initiatives to identify, attract and develop national talent.

Also attending the meeting were Dubai Media Council members: Her Excellency Hala Yousuf Badri, His Excellency Malek Sultan Al Malek, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Younes Al Nasser, Amal bin Shabib, Issam Kazim, Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla, and Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Council.