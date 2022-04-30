Dubai Civil Defence granted approvals to use unmanned aircraft systems

Provisions sent as part of country's ongoing relief air bridge
The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai has received approvals to use unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the Emirate, state news agency WAM announced Saturday.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) granted the operational approvals to the civil defence department to support their daily operations.
The approvals provide the civil defence with the necessary backup and support during firefighting in hard-to-reach areas such as high-rise buildings, confined spaces, and hazardous materials warehouses.
“Drone systems also improve response time in order to raise the efficiency of smart safety and security services through an innovation environment to protect lives and property,” read the WAM story.
The GCAA issued 180 operational approvals for drone systems during the first quarter of 2022, and the number of amateur registrants reached about 20,000. The authority also completed licensing 181 operators for commercial and government use, including 870 drones for the same purpose.
In February, the UAE Ministry of Interior and GCAA issued a ban on the use of aerial drones and light sports aircraft following a series of attempted attacks on Abu Dhabi by the Yemen-based Houthi terrorist group.
Saif Al Suwaidi, the director-general of GCAA, said that the operational approval of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai is in line with the highest levels and requirements of national safety.
Lt. General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, director-general of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, stressed that the step comes within the sustainable development plans for the main and support services and will positively reflect on the tasks undertaken by the Civil Defence to protect lives and property.
Also, it contributes to saving time, effort, and speed in handling accidents of all kinds.
