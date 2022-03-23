Dubai Can: Residents consume 117,000 litres of water for free; ditch plastic bottles

Five new water fountains have been installed at popular destinations and public parks

Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 5:08 PM

The ‘Dubai Can’ initiative has helped reduce the equivalent of more than 234,000 single-use plastic water bottles (500ml). Since the citywide sustainability movement’s launch on February 15, residents and tourists have consumed over 117,000 litres of water for free from Dubai Can water fountains.

Five new water fountains have been unveiled at popular destinations and public parks to coincide with World Water Day. These take the total number of Dubai Can water fountains in operation across the city to 39.

The new fountains have been installed at neighbourhoods including Dubai Beaches Jumeirah 2 and Sunset Beach, leisure and retail destination JBR, as well as green spaces such as Al Safa Park and Mushrif National Park.

Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, the initiative encourages UAE residents to actively reduce the usage of single-use plastic water bottles. It motivates communities, businesses, residents and visitors to undertake simple changes such as using refillable water bottles and public water stations and installing water filters in their homes, offices and schools.

Yousuf Lootah, executive director, Tourism Development & Investments, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “The Dubai initiative continues to gather momentum and we are well on track to install 50 Dubai Fountains across the city by December 2022. We are grateful to the government entities and private sector establishments within our robust ecosystem who are helping to deliver on the Dubai Can promise.”

Dubai Can branded water bottles are now available for sale on the online marketplace Noon.com for Dh36.75.

“You can also pick up a quality, BPA free refillable bottle at almost any supermarket, sports or outdoor retailer. Glass bottles are often the best for neutral taste, while metallic bottles often provide insulation,” the Government of Dubai Media Office said.

