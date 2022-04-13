Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Happiness Card

The card allows access to a wide range of exclusive privileges, including discounts, and promotions during their stay in the Emirate

By Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 9:53 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with a Happiness Card by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai on Wednesday.

The card gives access to a wide range of exclusive privileges, including discounts, and promotions during their stay in the Emirate.

The Happiness Card was launched by the authorities to provide tourists with a memorable experience.

The actor is also featured in a new Dubai promo video. It features him with his current look and has a guest appearance by his daughter Suhana Khan.

The promo opens with Khan striking his trademark pose (both hands stretched out) facing Atlantis Palm Hotel. He then receives a call from daughter Suhana. The star tells her he has to work, and to which his daughter responds, 'Don't be boring'.

The actor is then shown dancing around the Emirate, visiting a mall, a market, clicking selfies with fans and even playing beach volley ball. Khan then ends up at a party dancing with guests.

“Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me! #DubaiPresents @visit.dubai #visitdubai," Khan posted on his social media page as he shared the video with fans

In 2021, the Burj Khalifa was lit up with Khan’s name and image to honour the star on his 56th birthday, on November 2. Hit songs from the actor’s movies like Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge were played in the backdrop.