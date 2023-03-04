DIGIPOS Solution rises as a trusted partner of a local bank in UAE
The successful journey of Digipos Solution to Dh 5 billion in five years
Today, anyone running a brick-and-mortar business needs to be equipped to accept payments through covered /debit and credit cards.
It offers convenience to both buyer and seller in several ways. With the right point-of-sale solution, you will not just be able to complete sales transactions easily but also be able to handle other financial and operational components of your business well.
As one of the leading service providers catering to the payment industry in the United Arab Emirates, Digipos is focused on delivering realistic solutions to its merchants through its banking partners and global delivery platform. The technology-based company is committed to empower retail businesses to accept face-to-face and virtual payments through covered/ debit and credit cards across the UAE.
Digipos provides the electronic devices deployed at the business outlets from the hospitality, trading and travel industries are immensely dependent on the flexibility, compliance and secured environment to use these payment channels to accept covered/ credit and debit cards at POS terminals to simplify the shopping experience and provide their customers with value-added services.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Merchant Services are the pioneer in the payment industry to offer Sharia 'a compliant payment services. Digipos has risen to be the most trusted partner of ADIB Merchant services with zero losses and low-risk transactions with the support of state-of-the-art due diligence performed by professional experts (managing sales and after-sales relationships) from the industry.
Sunil Rangwani, CEO and founder at Digipos, said: "I am glad for all the achievements with the continuous efforts of our team and support of our partner bank. Digipos Solution is aspiring to achieve five billion sales volume annually by the end of next year and 12 billion annually in the next five years."
The technology company achieved its first milestone to hit a staggering five billion sales volume in five years of operations with its partner bank.
Mirza Hussain, business director at Digipos, said: "In the current dynamics of the post-pandemic market, Digipos solution has been able to penetrate and maintain its visibility in the F2F payments industry of the region. Our goal is to become the largest ISO company in the next five years. Through strategic leadership, team dedication and loyalty, we are delighted and proud to be with ADIB merchant services and extend our beholden for their ongoing support and relationship."
The company drives on the motto to be the best in the payment service industry, constantly striving to set new benchmarks in customer satisfaction and operational excellence.
With merchant centric approach and vision of touching the milestones in merchant acquiring in the UAE, Digipos seems to continue adding value to its merchants and partner institution through continuous product development and merchant support services.
For more information, visit: www.digipos.ae
WhatsApp: 971551785011
Mail to us: Admin@digipos.ae
Social: https://m.facebook.com/DigiPosSolution