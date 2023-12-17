Dh25,000 per month for 25 years: Fourth lucky winner bags grand prize

The first Easy6 winner to bag the Dh15-million prize was an Indian driver who was earning a Dh3,200 salary — while the second was a Filipino coffee shop manager in Dubai
The most recent winner of the Emirates Draw FAST5 Grand Prize was announced yesterday, on Saturday, December 16.
This fortunate individual will receive Dh25,000 every month for the next 25 years, transforming their life, and ensuring long-term financial stability.
The fourth Grand Prize win has taken place just eight weeks after the last. Four Grand Prize winners have been announced in less than seven months since the game's launch.
The winner's full details will be revealed after a comprehensive verification process and Emirates Draw encourages participants to stay tuned for further announcements.
Emirates Draw FAST5 also announced three Raffle Draw winners of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 respectively.
FAST5 is held every Saturday, at 9pm UAE time. To participate, tickets can be purchased for Dh25 on the Emirates Draw website or app. The next episode will be broadcast live on December 23, 2023.
