CSI Parish Abu Dhabi to open soon, holds interfaith gathering

Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Injured residents praise 'top-notch care' by hospitals, health officials
Authorities ensure all the victims receive necessary medical care
UAE1 day ago
Church of South India (CSI) Parish Abu Dhabi, a first in the Capital, will be open to public in the coming months, a vicar said during an interfaith gathering.
The 12,000sqft church stands on 4.37 acres of land in Abu Mreikhah, next to the UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple. The land was gifted by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“Now, the church building is ready. We are grateful to the leaders. We congratulate Sheikh Mohamed for becoming the UAE President,” Vicar Lalji M. Philip said. “We are awaiting infrastructure facilities like electricity, water and road connection. We hope to receive it soon.”
The church building will have the capacity to host 760 followers. It has 750 members in Abu Dhabi and 5,000 overall in the country.
The church building will have a main prayer area, multi-purpose hall, choir room, children room, audio-visual room, vicar’s office and balcony with seats. There will be further expansion done in future during the second phase.
Vicar Philip pointed out the significance of the church’s logo, which represents tolerance, coexistence and cooperation as envisioned by the rulers of the UAE. “The equally sized four arms of the cross symbolises equality among all. The lotus flower in the logo proclaims the indigenous nature of the Church of South India and its dependents on the grace of God to serve humanity.”
Vicar Philip welcomed a delegation from the BAPS Hindu Mandir, which was led by Pujya Brahmvihari Swami.
Vicar Philip noted: “We both are brothers. We are from the world’s largest democracy. I thank God that we have got this opportunity to share our brotherhood in the UAE Capital. We will be working very closely with BAPS Hindu Mandir to spread peace and love. We will work towards community development in the UAE.”
ALSO READ:
Highlighting the aspect that both the church and the temple are in proximity, Swami underlined: “It is said in this world that you can choose everything but you can’t choose your neighbours. And when you don’t choose, God chooses. I believe this is his great masterplan.”
Vicar Jiju Joseph from Marthoma Church Abu Dhabi participated in the interfaith gathering.
Authorities ensure all the victims receive necessary medical care
UAE1 day ago
20 volunteers scale the earth's highest mountain
UAE1 day ago
Health ministry lists out tips to stay safe; reveals treatment and vaccination protocol
UAE1 day ago
Charges for residency holders or freelancers for two years also amended
UAE1 day ago
Emmanuelle Charpentier also gave insights into work-life balance
UAE1 day ago
6 BLS centres located in Dubai & Northern Emirates will accept applications
UAE1 day ago
Passengers advised to check flight information before setting out
UAE1 day ago
Three categories have been announced and will go into effect from June
UAE1 day ago