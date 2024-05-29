Dubai Court orders BlueChip owner to pay Dh10 million within 7 days

Ravinder Nath Soni (far right)

[Editor's Note: Bluechip Computer Systems LLC and Bluechip Real Estate Brokers are not associated with the BlueChip Group mentioned in the article.]

BlueChip owner Ravinder Nath Soni has been ordered to pay Dh10.05 million to a cheque execution applicant or the court treasury within seven days by the Dubai Court of First Instance. Failure to comply will result in legal action against him, the court has warned.

Soni, whose whereabouts are unknown, is at the centre of an extensive investigation after allegedly disappearing with millions of investors' funds. "We haven’t heard from him in weeks," said the company’s PRO, Sandeep Raj.

The court order issued on Monday, May 27, follows a similar instance from last year when Dubai Courts published a notice in a local newspaper on May 17, 2023, ordering Soni to pay Dh2.05 million to another investor, Surendra Madhukar.

Investigations reveal that Soni was involved in multiple fraudulent enterprises. He faces charges of fraud, forgery, breach of trust, and criminal intimidation in India. Court and police records obtained by Khaleej Times show that Soni was arrested in India in 2022 for running a fraudulent investment scheme, promising to double investors' money. He was released on bail by a court in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, along with a co-accused. Another police complaint, dating back to 2019 in Panipat, Haryana, accuses Soni of deceiving an investor and threatening him with death when he demanded his money back.