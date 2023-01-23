'Battle of the cities' as Dubai Gov Games dates are announced

Launched in 2018 by Sheikh Hamdan, the Gov Games feature a series of physical and mental challenges designed to reinforce team spirit and collaboration

The fourth edition of Gov Games happening next month will feature a new category called ‘Battle of the cities’. It will bring together teams from cities around the world for a "high-energy team-building contest", organisers said on Monday.

Taking place on March 2-5, teams from 28 major cities worldwide will compete to win the global Gov Games title. The games also feature two other categories: Government and community.

Marwan bin Essa, director of Gov Games, said: “Introducing the ‘Battle of the Cities’ as an additional category at the Gov Games reflects the support extended by the Dubai leadership to expand the event globally and provide opportunities for teams from across the world to compete in Dubai in this friendly and unique competition.”

“The competition will spread the message and spirit of the Gov Games, which are all about teamwork and overcoming challenges together,” he added.

