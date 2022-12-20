AstraZenca to manufacture pharmaceutical products in Abu Dhabi

Production of medicine in the Capital is in line with ‘Made in the UAE campaign'

By Wam Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 6:33 PM

AstraZeneca, a science-led biopharmaceutical company, and G42 Healthcare, an AI-powered healthcare company in Abu Dhabi, signed a strategic partnership agreement to locally manufacture innovative drugs in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement focuses on collaboration in four key areas, including localising innovative industries, research and development, innovation and sustainability at a global scale.

The agreement is in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative, which was launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to enhance the UAE’s business environment and position as an attractive destination for local and global industrial investors.

It also supports the growth and competitiveness of national industries, innovation and adoption of advanced technologies, and the UAE’s position as a global hub for future industries.

The deal was signed in the presence of Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, Pascal Soriot, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at AstraZeneca, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer at G42, the partnership was confirmed through the signing of a binding agreement by Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of G42 Healthcare and Pelin Incesu, Area Vice-President, Middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca.

The agreement contributes to the ongoing efforts to establish a competitive knowledge-based economy by unlocking the potential of the UAE’s national capabilities.

In line with international best practices, the partnership seeks to develop sustainable solutions for healthcare changes while achieving a balance between economic growth and sustainability.

This agreement is in line with the objectives of 'Make it in the Emirates' campaign, as well as the advantages and incentives provided by the UAE to the industrial sector, including a supportive legislative framework, flexible financing solutions, world-class infrastructure, and advanced transportation network.

The incentives are designed to create investment opportunities, strengthen national partnerships with international investors, increase efficiency and enhance the quality of products as well as their global competitiveness.

As the UAE embarks on an ambitious journey for the next 50 years, the agreement cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for research and innovation in life sciences and is the latest in a series of longstanding partnerships with key players in industrial sectors such as the pharmaceutical industry.

Through the supervision of similar strategic partnership agreements, DoH seeks to play a critical role in the UAE’s knowledge-based economy through the creation of unique jobs that require highly skilled workers and human capital.

Abu Dhabi is also set to develop one of the largest pharmaceutical storage facilities. Due to go into operation soon, the state-of-the-art facility will contribute to the emirate’s life science efforts in the provision of world-class, end-to-end and temperature-controlled solutions for the transportation of pharmaceuticals.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary at Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi continues to lead on critical research with the support of international partners to explore the sustainability and resilience of the global healthcare sector while ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare for patients..”

Dr. Al Kaabi added: “The localization and manufacturing of medicine in Abu Dhabi is the real translation of our ‘Made in the UAE campaign – which is a cornerstone for sustainable development across all sectors. As a result of the sectors’ robust growth potential, international appetite and investment opportunities across the biopharmaceutical and healthcare value-chain continue to emerge in Abu Dhabi. Research in all its form remains a core driving force to all our ambitions, as we continue to cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in innovative healthcare and life sciences. While we partner with prestigious pharmaceutical bodies across the globe, we aim to maintain the rapid advancement of our pioneering healthcare model powered by an agile and futuristic ecosystem.”

Sameh ElFangary, Cluster President for GCC and Pakistan at AstraZeneca, said: “AstraZeneca is honoured to be a long-term, trusted partner of the UAE in bringing innovative healthcare locally, and we applaud Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a regional life sciences hub.”

Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of G42 Healthcare said, “This strategic collaboration will accelerate innovation across local manufacturing, and allow us to explore greater possibilities in clinical research, to deliver life-changing treatments to patients in the UAE and across the region."