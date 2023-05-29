Aster volunteers launch mobile medical services for Lebanon

The newly launched unit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, shall reach Lebanon from Dubai by mid-June 2023

Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 11:43 PM

Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, flagged its latest Mobile Medical Service for Lebanon.

The newly launched unit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, shall reach Lebanon from Dubai by mid-June 2023. The mobile unit, customized for the region’s climatical conditions and integrated with solar panels on its roof, will provide electricity for day-to-day operations during camps and outreach programs.

\Furthermore, it is equipped with advanced Tele-Health System, leveraging technology to extend the reach of healthcare services beyond physical boundaries. Through Tele-Health, individuals in remote areas, particularly the people in the Bekka Valley including the Syrian Refugees, can connect with healthcare professionals via video consultations enabling them to receive specialty care promptly.

The medical unit was flagged of by Ms. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director – The Big Heart Foundation, representing HH Sheikha Jawaher, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, and Mr. Elie Yared, President of University of St. Joseph (SJU) in UAE, at Medcare Multi-Specialty Hospital, Al Safa in Dubai.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "We are happy to extend our Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services to Lebanon through the latest mobile clinic. Partnering with The Big Heart Foundation and working closely with University of St. Joseph, the mobile clinic will meet the requirements of the basic healthcare needs of the people of Lebanon. We are thankful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon for their strategic support in this project. We also express our heartfelt appreciation to HH Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi for her kindness towards communities and the continuing partnership with Aster in our global CSR Missions”.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation, said “This mobile clinic represents more than just a vehicle equipped with medical facilities. It is a symbol of hope, resilience, and compassion—a tangible embodiment of our unwavering dedication to improving the lives of individuals and families in underserved areas. The strength of our partnership with Aster Volunteers lies in our shared vision of creating a world where everyone has access to quality healthcare. Together, we have witnessed the transformative power of mobilizing medical services and delivering care directly to those who are often overlooked.”

Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) is a one-of-a-kind CSR initiative by Aster DM Healthcare launched with the goal of delivering medical and healthcare services directly to disadvantaged individuals.

As part of this initiative, Aster DM Healthcare has already deployed around 25 medical vans to reach out to individuals residing in remote regions with limited or no access to medical facilities. Six more medical units have been scheduled for immediate launch in India - at Ramanathapuram, Chennai, Silchar, and across Qatar, Bangladesh, and Zanzibar.

These mobile medical vans are equipped with all the necessary resources to offer basic diagnostic and medical tests, as well as consultations and first-aid treatment. With its operations across India, Middle East & Africa, Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) has treated close to a million individuals till date.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare

Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact 4.35 million+ lives across geographies. Aster Volunteers have been able to treat close to a million individuals through mobile medical camps; 223,326 people have benefitted from Basic Life Support (BLS) awareness trainings and 50,915 free surgeries as well as clinical investigations were conducted; supported with the recruitment of 142 differently abled people of determination and treated 787,740 people through medical camps. The aid programme in Somaliland, Jordan, Bangladesh, Yemen and India has benefitted 304,161 people.

Aster Volunteers have also been at the forefront of the battle against COVID – 19 and has impacted 2 million+ lives through various social activities.

