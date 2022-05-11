Ajman Ruler issues decree amending government human resources law

The amendment covers conditions governing employment of relations

By Wam Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 6:22 PM

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri decree to amend Decree No. 4 for 2017 on the Ajman Government’s human resources law.

The first article of Decree No. 5 for 2022 stipulates the replacement of articles 11, 32, 33, 40 and 60 with the following text: Article 11 - The conditions of employment of relations: A government entity is prohibited from appointing, transferring, delegating or seconding employees who have a marital, intermarriage or kinship relationship up to the second degree with someone in the same organisational unit within the government entity or to have a direct supervisory relationship between them, and all employees are prohibited from issuing or participating in any decisions related to the appointment, promotion, transfer or delegation of any employee with whom they have a marital, intermarriage or kinship relationship up to the fourth degree.

The decree gave details to the other articles No 32, 33, 40, and 60.

The decree stipulates that any other legislation that contradicts it will be annulled. The decree will be published in the official gazette.