actyv.ai appoints Pravan Malhotra to its global advisory board
A Wharton School alumnus, Malhotra is a very well-respected industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in investments, strategy, and finance
actyv.ai, the Singapore based AI-powered Enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance, has announced the appointment of Pravan Malhotra to its global advisory board.
A Wharton School alumnus, Malhotra is a very well-respected industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in investments, strategy, and finance. He has held several senior positions at global corporations, including the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group), ORIX, and the Bank of Montreal. He has also been a senior advisor to Nomura, and is an investment committee member at Trifecta Capital, Arkam Ventures, Antler India, SIDBI, and the Singapore American School.
At IFC, Malhotra led growth equity investments in India and then Southeast Asia for over 12 years. He has been a board member or investor in several established technology companies, including Moglix, FINO, Lenskart, and Bigbasket. Malhotra is currently the founder of Malacca Ventures which, alongside 35+ leading founders in the region, invests in growth stage technology companies, including Fintech and Enterprise SaaS category-leaders such as Kreditbee, Pasarpolis, Jar, and Spotdraft.
Raghu Subramanian, founder and global CEO, actyv.ai, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Pravan to our Global Advisory Board. His extensive knowledge and experience in the global investments sector, business acumen and organisation building, particularly in the areas of enterprise tech and fintech, are invaluable. We are privileged to have his guidance in further strengthening our global expansion."
Commenting on his appointment, Malhotra said: "I am excited to join the Global Advisory Board of actyv.ai. I am extremely impressed by the demonstrated capability of the founder, Raghu, and the collective experience and expertise of the leadership team. The innovative approach to transforming the entire supply chain ecosystem through a credible and reliable technological platform is unique and valuable. The embedded offerings on the platform such as actyvPaylater and actyvInsure are very relevant interventions that augment the growth and sustenance of the ecosystem. I will contribute to this extraordinary vision and work with the leadership team to establish actyv.ai as a leading global product company."
Malhotra's appointment to the global advisory board is effective immediately.
For more information, please visit: https://www.actyv.ai/