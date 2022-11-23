Abu Dhabi to plant 1 million mangrove trees to capture carbon emission

Emirate counts on the role of the private sector to meet the net zero target, says senior official

KT photo by Shihab

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 7:25 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 7:27 PM

Abu Dhabi will plant one million mangrove trees in its efforts to achieve the net zero target and also counts on the role of the private sector to meet the target, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“We will be planting one million mangroves trees by 2030 to capture carbon emission as this is a good natural solution,” said Abdulla Al Remeithi, Director - Integrated Environmental Policy and Planning, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, during the panel discussion at The Journey to Net Zero forum hosted by Khaleej Times.

The forum was sponsored by sustainability partner Accenture, Gold Sponsor Trane Technologies, Silver Sponsor Fugro and supported by Clean Energy Business Council, Middle East Solar Industry and Energy Industries Council Mena. The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy officially endorsed by the forum.

Scientists say that mangroves are powerful carbon sinks as they can store carbon many times more than forests

“Climate change is one of the main risks globally and the UAE was one of the first countries in the Mena region to adopt and sign the Paris Agreement. The UAE was also the first country in the region to commit to net zero. Since the 1970s, our late founders had a target for sustainability. Though terminology has changed but the concept remains the same,” he said.

Al Remeithi said the private sector is also involved in initiatives taken related to net zero.

“We are counting on the private sector because it plays an important role in climate targets and it is a shared responsibility.”

He praised Egypt for their efforts at the Cop27 summit held recently as the country pushed for different agendas. The Cop28 will be held in the UAE next year.

ALSO READ: