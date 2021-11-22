UAE

Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit begins today

The summit will discuss the best practices for developing smart cities and addressing challenges

File photo

By Wam

Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 11:08 PM

The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit begins today, bringing together more than 25 local and federal government agencies, and 400 specialists, experts, officials, leaders, strategists and policy makers, as well as governmental and private organisations.

The summit will discuss the best practices for developing smart cities and addressing challenges, contributing to enriching participants’ knowledge and developing action plans that will lead to smarter and more efficient solutions. This year’s gathering will be held under the theme “Shaping the Cities of the Future” from November 23-24.

The summit will develop the frameworks and support ambitious plans for smart cities in the emirate and review the latest technological developments and innovations from the public and private sectors, while ensuring a world-class infrastructure.


