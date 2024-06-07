E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi restaurant shut down over insects found in kitchen, poor hygiene

Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant will remain closed until all requirements are met and all food safety problems are addressed

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Instagram / Adafsa
Photo: Instagram / Adafsa

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 2:56 PM

Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 3:05 PM

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi — Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant — was ordered closed over violations of food safety standards, authorities said on Friday.

Insects were found in the eatery's food preparation area, and poor general hygiene was observed. Poor ventilation was also an issue, according to an advisory issued by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant was found to have violated regulations repeatedly, Adafsa said.


The authority confirmed that the lockdown order would remain in place until all food safety problems were corrected. All other requirements should also be met.

The public is urged to report any food safety concern through the hotline 800555.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE