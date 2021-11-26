Abu Dhabi authority launches new payment options for car buyers

Customers can now access instalment plans, mortgages

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 4:44 PM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has introduced new payment options for consumers, allowing them access car instalment plans and mortgage options when purchasing a vehicle at showrooms and dealerships.

The department’s latest move facilitates procedures for buyers at car showrooms and dealerships and provides suitable instalment plans and mortgage options for consumers.

ALSO READ: