Abu Dhabi authority launches new payment options for car buyers

He has been elected for a four-year term
UAE1 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has introduced new payment options for consumers, allowing them access car instalment plans and mortgage options when purchasing a vehicle at showrooms and dealerships.
The department’s latest move facilitates procedures for buyers at car showrooms and dealerships and provides suitable instalment plans and mortgage options for consumers.
ALSO READ:
He has been elected for a four-year term
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed said he was grateful for the hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation.
UAE1 day ago
Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said the two countries also share a similar outlook and agree on a range of strategic topics
UAE1 day ago
The fund will focus on strategic investments, including in the energy and health sectors.
UAE1 day ago
Customers no longer have to rely on the working hours of public sector entities to get their chores done
UAE2 days ago
Bank policy, child welfare at forefront as country set to mark Year of the 50th
UAE2 days ago
The move was implemented as per the directives of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa
UAE2 days ago
Though Mars is not the closest planet to Earth, it has a hospitable atmosphere that can support human life
UAE2 days ago