Abu Dhabi authority launches new payment options for car buyers

Customers can now access instalment plans, mortgages

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 4:44 PM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has introduced new payment options for consumers, allowing them access car instalment plans and mortgage options when purchasing a vehicle at showrooms and dealerships.

The department’s latest move facilitates procedures for buyers at car showrooms and dealerships and provides suitable instalment plans and mortgage options for consumers.

