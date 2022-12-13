Abu Dhabi 360 programme to make people healthiest, happiest

The wellness campaign is supported by an app that will help users set and meet their nutrition, mental health and personal fitness goals

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has launched a long-term wellness campaign with a comprehensive calendar of events designed to bring the community together and be active.

Abu Dhabi 360, the new initiative, aims to help every community member achieve whole-person wellness through a personal, attainable journey that redefines health and fitness.

Abu Dhabi 360 is supported by an app that provides personalised guidance, encouragement, movement tracking, challenges, recipes, and other resources that will help users set and meet their nutrition, mental health, social, and personal fitness goals. The app celebrates users’ wins by awarding points for completing various challenges, including team and community challenges, that they can redeem for event tickets, prizes and much more. The app integrates with wearable devices, enabling users to be supported wherever they go.

“Community members will be drivers of this campaign,” said Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Abu Dhabi 360 defines health as 360-degree balance of every aspect of wellness: Physical, mental, and social. The council’s goals for Abu Dhabi 360 are driven by the government’s vision to become happier, healthier and more sustainable.

“The government’s 2030 vision is to make Abu Dhabi the healthiest and happiest place in the world,” Al Awani noted.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman, Department of Community Development, noted that Abu Dhabi 360 will spark a movement toward improved wellness.

“It supports the DCD’s vision to help individuals, their families, and the community through an inclusive program that will inspire everyone, regardless of size, shape, age, or skill level, to pursue personal wellness and balance. The programme is being delivered with a number government partners in the emirate as we work together to make Abu Dhabi the healthiest, happiest, and most sustainable society to live in and visit,” he said after the launch event held at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Sport and Sports Hub, which featured an installation consisting of four immersive wellness zones.

Abu Dhabi 360 will also host events and activations that will integrate with the app, while evolving to reflect the voice of the community.

John Bromley, public health consultant and director of the UK-based National Social Marketing Centre, underlined that Abu Dhabi 360 will be a “real game-changer” for public health.

“This multi-pronged, evidence-based programme is designed to help people change their behaviour by providing personalised tools that will empower them to improve their own health. Our aim is to ensure that everyone feels as though they have the capability, motivation, and opportunity to be more active in their everyday lives.”

Community members can look forward to a number of upcoming events, all of which will be available on the app, which can be downloaded from www.MyAbuDhabi360.ae.