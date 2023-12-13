Partner Content By KT Engage
A guaranteed grand prize of Dh20 million, plus a weekly prize of Dh1 million are up for grabs this December with Big Ticket
Celebrate the spirit of December with the chance to make your dreams come true!
Throughout this festive month, seize the opportunity to become a December Millionaire with Big Ticket's exclusive offers and life-changing prizes.
For those eager to participate in the upcoming live draw on January 3, every ticket purchase presents the exciting prospect of walking away with a guaranteed Dh20 million! But that's not all - Big Ticket customers automatically enter the weekly electronic draw, where a phenomenal Dh1 million prize awaits one lucky winner each week.
Adding to the anticipation, there are multiple chances to win additional prizes. The second prize is an impressive Dh100,000, followed by a series of equally enticing prizes, ensuring an abundance of opportunities to win big. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about the live draw on December 3 by visiting Big Ticket's social media pages. Big Ticket fans can catch the live draw at 7:30 pm by logging onto Big Ticket's official YouTube channel and new Facebook page.
Customers who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a luxurious BMW 430I on January 3. The cost of one Dream Car ticket is Dh150. Plus, double the excitement by getting a free ticket when you purchase two.
Conveniently, tickets can be secured online through the user-friendly Big Ticket website or in person at the in-store counters located at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Follow Big Ticket's social media platforms for the most recent updates and news on upcoming draws.
December Millionaires weekly e-draw dates for Dh1,000,000:
Promotion 2: December 11 to 17 and Draw Date - December 18
Promotion 3: December 18 to 24 and Draw Date - December 25
Promotion 4: December 25 to 31 and Draw Date - January 1
Don't miss the chance to turn your December into a month of extraordinary possibilities. Tune in to Big Ticket's official YouTube channel and new Facebook page on January 3 at 7:30 pm for the live draw and the unveiling of the December Millionaires!
*All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.
