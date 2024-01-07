UAE

Dubai Police for a day: 2 siblings get to wear uniform, ride luxury patrol during UAE trip

The duo was given tailored uniforms and escorted from their hotel to the Smart Police Station in the La Mer area

by

Web Desk
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 12:04 PM

Last updated: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 10:44 PM

Two Serbian siblings' wishes were fulfilled when they donned the Dubai Police uniforms and rode around the emirate in the famous luxury patrol for the police force.

The Dubai Police's Community Happiness General Department, in collaboration with the Tourist Police Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and the K9 Security Inspection Department, fulfilled Nikola and Natalia Vlahovic's cherished wish.

During their visit to the country, the duo - aged 10 and 9, had the unique opportunity to wear the Dubai Police uniform and embark on an exciting tour of the force's luxurious patrols.

The Dubai Police provided tailored police uniforms for the siblings and escorted them from their place of stay to the Smart Police Station (SPS) in the La Mer area. Accompanied by their parents, Nikola and Natalia enjoyed a ride in a luxury patrol vehicle and witnessed an engaging police dog show and met the police mascot "Amna".

Expressing their gratitude, the parents commended the Dubai Police for their dedication to bringing joy to their children and making their wish a reality.

This gesture underscores Dubai Police's commitment to educating and entertaining children, aiming to bring happiness and satisfaction into their lives while prioritising the highest levels of customer happiness and satisfaction.

