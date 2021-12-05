UAE public holidays 2022: When is the next long weekend?

Here is a full list for the new year

Sun 5 Dec 2021

The much-awaited 50th National Day celebrations have come and gone, and now, some UAE residents might find themselves battling the post-holiday blues.

The good news is the next break isn't too far off.

The next public holiday is on January 1, 2022, to celebrate New Year's Day. But since it falls on a Saturday, a long weekend isn't in the cards.

For an extended break, residents will have to wait almost five months for the Eid Al Fitr public holidays. Official dates for public and private sectors are subject to government confirmation.

Here is the full list of UAE public holidays for 2022: