UAE: Sheikh Sultan inaugurates debut edition of Sharjah Events Festival

Sharjah Deputy Ruler launched the official calendar of events for 2022.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 11:29 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 11:32 PM

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, has emphasised that the annual calendar of events organised by various Sharjah government and private entities and institutions are varied and diverse and meets the interests and demands of all segments of the community while also supporting the socio-cultural development journey of the emirate.

Sheikh Sultan’s statement came during the inauguration of the first edition of the Sharjah Events Festival, organised by Sharjah Events - an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), at Al Majaz Amphitheatre under the slogan ’#SeeSharjah’.

He pointed out that the increased visitor numbers across the range of activities in the emirate is a reflection of its success and the diversity of its sectors, including culture, arts, sports, and entertainment, amongst others. These events, organised in partnership with the public and private sectors, also support Sharjah’s vision to cater to the needs of all members of the family and community.

At the inauguration, Sheikh Sultan launched the official calendar of events for 2022, which comprises the detailed list of activities organised by all Sharjah government and private entities in the upcoming year across various sectors, including culture, economy, science, heritage, sports, arts, and entertainment.

In her opening address, Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, said: “Sharjah Events was launched with the aim of highlighting the events and activities in the emirate on a comprehensive platform, in partnership with public and private entities in Sharjah.”

At the opening of the festival, an immersive music video titled ‘Shining Sharjah’ was shown. The ceremony was marked by a dazzling display of fireworks, and live arts and entertainment shows.

Sheikh Sultan honoured the various government entities participating at the inaugural edition of the festival.

Prior to the opening ceremony, the Deputy Ruler toured the festival grounds where he was briefed on the diverse attractions and activities designed for children and adults.

More than 25 public and private entities in Sharjah are participating in the festival, showcasing a microcosm of events that reflect the year-round activities they host annually in the emirate.