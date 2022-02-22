Look: Dubai adds new jewel to its crown - Museum of the Future

Doors will open to the public on Wednesday, February 23
Dubai's skyline officially welcomed its latest iconic landmark on the unforgettable night of 22.02.2022.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai; alongside Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the iconic landmark that presented a stunning spectacle to hundreds of guests and onlookers.
Doors will open to the public on Wednesday , February 23, from 10am to 6pm with tickets priced at Dh145.
Complimentary tickets are being offered to children, people of determination and Emirati seniors.
