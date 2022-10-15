UAE-India flights: Emirates announces new A380 destination

The airline launched its first A380 service in the country on the Dubai-Mumbai route in 2014

Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 12:30 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 12:34 PM

From October 30 onwards, Emirates will offer passengers flying to Bengaluru, India an option to fly in their signature A380 aircrafts.

Yesterday, the airline marked its first A380 flight from Dubai to Bengaluru. The aircraft was welcomed with a lot of fanfare with aviation fans and media persons present at the event.

Starting on October 30, Emirates’ A380 flights between Dubai and Bengaluru will operate as EK568 and EK569. The daily flight leaves the airline’s hub at 9.25pm, arriving in Bengaluru at 2.30am local time the next day. The return flight departs Kempegowda International Airport at 4.30am, arriving in Dubai at 7.10am (local time). Emirates also operates two additional daily flights utilising its other widebody aircraft, the Boeing 777.

Emirates launched its first A380 service in India on the Dubai-Mumbai route in 2014 and Bengaluru will become the second city in India to be served by the iconic aircraft.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, said: "The special relationship that we share with Bengaluru and the State of Karnataka is one of mutual growth and prosperity and we are delighted to introduce A380 services to this vital gateway for travellers in South India. Today’s flight is testament to the fruitful relationship that we share with the city and we look forward to providing the flagship experience across all cabins, for travellers travelling to and from Bengaluru, when we begin our scheduled daily A380 services later this month.

"India is a vast market with high demand for our services to destinations across our network, and we are especially pleased to extend our A380 offering to include an additional point in the country."

